T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: England finish Super 8 on top, New Zealand wait to know fate

The updated Group 2 points table after England vs New Zealand match in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Take a look and find out.

Group 2 points table after England vs South Africa match

England defeated New Zealand by four wickets and secured their third victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, remaining in first position in the Group 2 points table. Meanwhile, New Zealand is in second position, while Pakistan is still looking for its first victory.

Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed’s heroics for England against New Zealand

Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed played a crucial role for their team in this important match. In bowling, Rehan Ahmed became a trouble for New Zealand as he took two important wickets: Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie. In batting, he played a valuable innings of 19 runs off 7 balls, including one four and two sixes. While, Jacks showcased his potential with an impressive performance as he scored 32 runs off 18 balls, including four boundaries and a sixes at a strike rate of 177.78 and led his team to big victory in an important game.

Check Group 2 points table after England vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR England 3 3 0 0 0 6 +1.096 New Zealand 3 1 1 0 1 3 +1.390 Pakistan 2 0 1 0 1 1 -0.461 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.800

Will Jacks reacts after winning Player of the Match award

England star player Will Jacks after winning Player of the match award. “I reckon this is the best. I’m absolutely buzzing with that. To be not out at the end in a tight finish, when I went out there, it was on a bit of a knife-edge, and I’m over the moon.”

Will Jacks opens up on chat with Rehan Ahmed

Will Jacks revealed the communication between him and Rehan Ahmed in the final over. “Well, in that over of Phillips, we spoke about we need to take a risk here, I think it was 15 an over, and offspinner to two right-handers, we thought that was our matchup, and then for the other two, we talked about just hitting the gaps hard and running hard. It’s a massive boundary out this side, slow surface, so you’re not always going to be able to clear the field. And we picked up a couple of twos, which were crucial that over.”

