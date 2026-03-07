Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh to light up closing ceremony with International and Local flavour in Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh to light up closing ceremony with International and Local flavour in Ahmedabad

Global superstar Ricky Martin, alongside Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, to headline the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony ahead of India vs New Zealand high-voltage clash

Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh to light up T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony

T20 World Cup 2026: Global pop icon Ricky Martin, along with legendary Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, are set to light up a grand Closing Ceremony for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The ceremony will be a blend of international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music, featuring large-scale performances by the three celebrated artists. This spectacular show will be held ahead of the highly anticipated clash between India and New Zealand, promising an unforgettable finale to cricket’s biggest T20 event.

Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir Singh, and Ricky Martin to bring local and international flavour

Gujarati music icon Falguni Pathak will kick off the ceremony with local flavour to the Ahmedabad spectacle. Renowned for hits like “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” and “O Piya”, she is one of India’s most beloved live performers. Pathak will be joined by 50 Bollywood dancersand vibrant choreography, transforming the stadium into a lively, festival-like atmosphere.

The “Prince of Bhangra,” Sukhbir Singh, will set the stage on fire with Punjabi flavour, supported by a huge troupe of dancers and the legendary Dhol Wala beats. Sukhbir Singh is known worldwide for his biggest hits like Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho) and Dil Kare.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Two-time Grammy Award and five-time Latin Grammy Award winner, Ricky Martin will close the musical extravaganza, bringing immense international star power. Known for global hits like Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida), Martin has defined stadium concerts for decades and will now perform at the world’s largest cricket stadium, adding another milestone to his illustrious career.

Ricky Martin spoke about the perfect combination of Sports and Music, “Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that shared passion. It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion, where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the Closing Ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world.”

Gates as the Narendra Modi Stadium will open 3:30 pm IST, 2 hours before the Closing Ceremony begins at 5: 30 pm IST, while the final clash is scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST

With a full house expected and millions tuning in globally, the Closing Ceremony promises a vibrant cultural spectacle ahead of the dramatic finale. Ticket-holders are advised to arrive early, as gates open in time to enjoy the full pre-match extravaganza.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.