T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Burl’s unbeaten fifty powers Zimbabwe to 29-run win over Netherlands

Scott Edwards-led Zimbabwe kept the Netherlands on the back foot throughout the game, securing a convincing 29-run win in their warm-up match in Colombo.

Ryan Burl's unbeaten fifty powers Zimbabwe to 29-run win over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match (Picture credit : X)

New Delhi: Scott Edwards-led Zimbabwe got off to an aggressive start after they won the toss and opted to bat first. They raced to 50 in just 4.4 overs, and carried the momentum through the powerplay, reaching 64/2 after six overs.

Ryan Burl guided Zimbabwe post a competitive total

Zimbabwe maintained a steady scoring rate through the middle overs, reaching 100 in 12.3 overs and 150 in the 19th. Ryan Burl held the innings together with a calm yet impactful knock, remaining unbeaten on 50 off 31 balls.

The left-hander batter smashed six boundaries at a strike rate of 161.29 guiding Zimbabwe post a competitive total of 178/9 in their 20 overs.

Netherlands lost four early wickets

In response, the Netherlands started on a shaky note as Zimbabwe’s bowlers picked up regular wickets inside the powerplay. The Dutch side lost four wickets within the first six overs and were reduced to 49/4, leaving them under heavy pressure. While they reached 50 in 6.1 overs and later crossed 100 in 13.4 overs, the rising required run rate continued to put them on the back foot.

Despite some resistance from the middle order, the Netherlands failed to recover from the early setbacks. Zimbabwe kept things tight in the death overs to wrap up the innings and seal a comfortable 29-run win.

Zimbabwe dominate Netherlands in warm-up clash

The win showcased Zimbabwe’s batting depth and their knack for dominating with the ball at key moments, while the Netherlands were left to lament a costly powerplay that ultimately shaped the outcome of the match.

Zimbabwe, placed in Group B, will play their final warm-up match against Oman on February 5 in Colombo, while the Netherlands, placed in Group A, will face Australia in their final warm-up on the same day.

The Netherlands will begin their World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan on February 7 in Colombo, while Zimbabwe will kick off their campaign against Oman on February 9

