T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf power Pakistan to TENSE three-wicket win over Netherlands

Faheem Ashraf saved Pakistan from a tense situation as he played an impactful knock of 29 off 11 balls, in a brilliant late assault to secure a dramatic three-wicket win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup opener in Colombo.

T20 World Cup 2026: Tailender Faheem Ashraf saved Pakistan from a tense situation as he played an impactful knock of 29 off 11 balls, in a brilliant late assault to secure a dramatic three-wicket win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup opener in Colombo.

Chasing 148 for a win, Pakistan started on a decent note as they were 90 for 2 at the halfway stage but lost wickets in a regular interval as they were 114 for 7 in 16.1 overs, needing 34 more runs.

Pakistan needed 29 runs in the last two overs, Ashraf smashed three sixes and one four off Logan Van Beek and finished off the match with a four in the final over as Pakistan reached 148 for 7 in 19.3 overs.

Pakistan’s preparations were overshadowed by off-field developments after their board chose to boycott the marquee February 15 clash against India, despite coming into the tournament on the back of a 3-0 home T20I series win over a weakened Australia side.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan build the foundation with 47 off 31 deliveries, while Saim Ayub added a brisk 24 off 13. Senior batter Babar Azam failed to deliver with the bat as he managed to score just 15 off 18 balls , while skipper Salman Agha chipped in with 12 off eight balls.

From a comfortable 98 for 2 at the end of the 11th over, Pakistan slipped to 100 for 5 in 12.4 overs, as they lost three wickets in just 10 balls for only two runs. Their only substantial stand was the 45-run partnership for the third wicket between Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam.

The game swung sharply after the 15th over, with Pakistan needing 37 runs from the final five overs as the Netherlands applied the squeeze. The pressure continued to mount as Pakistan required 34 off the last four overs, and Shadab Khan was soon dismissed, the third umpire turning down his review.

Earlier, Netherlands started on a impressive note but suffered a setback in the later part of their innings as they were bowled out for 147 in 19.5 overs.

Netherlands were well at 79 for 3 at the halfway mark, having struck 12 fours and a six up to that point. A 40-run stand for the fourth wicket between skipper Scott Edwards, who scored 37 off 29 balls, and Bas de Leede, with 30 off 25, lifted hopes of the Dutch pushing past the 150-run mark.

However, the momentum shifted as Pakistan smartly took the pace off the ball, triggering a collapse in the Netherlands innings. From 105 for 3 in 12.3 overs, the Dutch slid to 129 for 7 by the 16.4-over mark.

Bas de Leede’s dismissal at the hands of Mohammad Nawaz in the 13th over halted the acceleration, and Abrar Ahmed struck soon after, removing skipper Scott Edwards in the 16th over.

Saim Ayub then tore through the lower order, with the right-arm off-spinner dismissing Logan van Beek for a duck and Zach Lion-Cachet for 9 in the space of three deliveries in the 17th over, leaving Netherlands reeling at 130 for 7.

