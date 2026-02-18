T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan POWERS Pakistan into Super 8 with massive 102-run win over Namibia

Home

Sahibzada Farhan's century along with Usman Tariq's four-wicket haul guided Pakistan to seal a spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday

Sahibzada Farhan guides Pakistan into the Super 8 (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Opener Sahibzada Farhan played an impactful knock as he scored an unbeaten hundred before Usman Tariq picked a four wickets haul as Pakistan secured a massive 102-runs win over Namibia in their must-win Group A match to seal a spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Farhan’s 100 runs off 58 balls was laced with 11 fours and four sixes guided Pakistan to post a total of 199 for three. Salman Agha added crucial 38 off 23 balls, while Shadab Khan also scored 36 off 22 balls.

In reply, Namibia were all out for 97 in 17.3 overs with only Louren Steenkamp (23) and Alexander Volschenk (20) managing double digit scores.

Salman Mirza and Mohammad Nawaz picked up a single wicket each as Namibia struggled in the chase, ending their campaign without a win in four matches.

Paksitan secured their qualification for T20 World Cup 2028

The victory not only sealed Pakistan’s progress in the tournament but also secured their qualification for the next T20 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

It also marked Pakistan’s biggest win by margin in the history of the T20 World Cup.

After a heavy defeat form India, Pakistan included Khawaja Nafay in the middle order to boost their batting line-up, while dropping the out-of-form pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Although Pakistan found the boundary at times, their approach lacked intent early on, reflected in their cautious 55 for 1 after eight overs at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Pakistan included Khawaja Nafay in the middle order

Captain Salman Agha shifted the momentum at the start of the ninth over, stepping down the track to Willem Myburgh and launching him over long-on for a six. Later, Sahibzada Farhan took on the leg-spinner as well, smashing a slog-swept six over deep mid-wicket before dispatching a tossed-up googly over the same region. The three sixes in the over lifted Pakistan’s scoring rate significantly. Salman then added another maximum, lofting Bernard Scholtz straight down the ground.

However, Agha was dismissed by Gerhard Erasmus off Brassell. Nafay, drafted into the XI for this match, began confidently with a boundary, rocking back to cut through backward point, but his stay was brief as he was Caught&bowled by Erasmus.

Farhan, meanwhile, remained the backbone of Pakistan’s innings, showcasing elegant cuts, pulls and drives to dominate the Namibian attack. Shadab Khan played a quick cameo knock at the end with two sixes off Erasmus in the final over, taking Pakistan to a formidable total that ultimately proved more than enough.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.