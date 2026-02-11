Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhans power-packed fifty and Usman Tariqs three-wicket haul lead Pakistan to 32-run win Over USA

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan’s power-packed fifty and Usman Tariq’s three-wicket haul lead Pakistan to 32-run win Over USA

The Men in Green secured a 32-run win over USA, thanks to an impressive performance from Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Tariq in Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 here on Tuesday.

Sahibzada Farhan's power-packed fifty Usman Tariq's three-wicket haul lead Pakistan to 32-run win Over USA (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan’s impactful 73 runs knock against USA guided the Men in Green to 32-run win over the United States of America in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 here on Tuesday.

Pakistan posted a total of 190 for nine, powered by strong batting display from Farhan. Their spin attack was led by debutant Usman Tariq who grabbed three-wicket haul and conceded 27 runs, while Abrar Ahmed (1/30), Mohammad Nawaz (1/21), Shadab Khan (2/26) made sure that the USA batters never gained momentum, restricting them to 158 for eight in their 20 overs.

Men in Green secured their second consecutive win in the tournament

The Men in Green led by Salman Ali Agha secured their second consecutive win in the tournament, putting them at the top of Group A with four points.

USA’s Shubham Ranjane smashed an aggressive fifty (51 off 30 balls), but it only helped to reduce the margin of defeat. Openers Shayan Jahangir (49 off 34) and Andries Gous (13 off 13) gave the USA a solid start, taking them to 42 in the fifth over. However, after the spin was introduced the momentum shifted in Pakistan’s favor.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ranjane and Milind Kumar (23) put together a 66-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but the required run rate remained too high to overcome despite some powerful hitting.

Shaibzada Farhan and Babar Azam stitched 81 runs partnership

Earlier, Farhan and Babar Azam (46 off 32 balls) stitched a 81 runs partnership for the third wicket, helping Pakistan recover from a slightly worrying 56 for two after the Powerplay.

USA’s pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk picked 4 wickets and conceded 25 runs, dismissing both Saim Ayub and captain Salman Agha in just five deliveries, pushing Pakistan’s at the back foot.

Farhan, displaying his usual power, smoked the bowlers for sixes, including some massive hits off spinner Milind, showcasing his sheer strength.

Farhan allowed Babar to settle in and then play his shots in the first match under lights at the Sinhalese Sports Club. In fact, the right-hander, whose strike-rate of 110 is the lowest for any batter in the history of the T20 World Cup, took 20 balls to smash his first six. But once he got some kind of rhythm, Babar looked all class, using cross-batted shots to find some boundaries.

Shadab Khan played a cameo role in death over

Babar missed his half-century as Milind took an excellent diving catch at deep off spinner Mohammad Mohsin, who placed the ball away from the hitting arc of the former Pakistan captain.

Farhan too did not last long as he was removed by Harmeet as Sanjay Krishnamurthi took a well-judged running catch near the long-off fence.

But all-rounder Shadab (30, 12b) played some heavy shots in the death overs as Pakistan inched towards a good total despite losing one too many wickets at that stage.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.