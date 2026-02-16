T20 World Cup 2026: Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Best Wishes’ tweet goes viral as India dominate Pakistan in Colombo

Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Shehbaz Sharifs Best Wishes tweet goes viral as India dominate Pakistan in Colombo

A tweet from Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash has gone viral, attracting widespread trolling after Men in Green's defeat

T20 World Cup 2206: India and Pakistan faced each other in the high-voltage battle at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka, with Team India displaying clear dominance. Batting first, India posted a challenging total of 175, thanks to Ishan Kishan, who played a match-winning knock, scoring a brilliant 77, showcasing his power even on the slow, turning Colombo pitch. While, Shivam Dube and captain Suryakumar Yadav’s crucial runs also helped India reach 175.

Pakistan is in a tough spot as they have slipped to the third spot in Group A points table behind USA. Meanwhile, off the field, a tweet from Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken social media by storm and is drawing widespread trolling from fans.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Men in Green ahead of the match.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, shared a post on his Instagram account which read, “Heartiest congratulations to the ‘Men in Green’ team taking the field in Colombo today. Play with confidence and give your best.”

Best wishes to the ‘Men in Green’ 🇵🇰 as they take the field in Colombo today. Play with confidence and give it your best. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 15, 2026

His post has been widely mocked, with fans flooding social media with reactions and trolling him, One user wrote, “Don’t worry, Pakistan is definitely winning.” Another user wrote, “Good luck to the players in green… Hopefully, today’s strategy will last longer than the press conference.”

Ind vs Pak head-to-head in T20 World Cup history

Since 2007, India and Pakistan have met eight times in T20 World Cup history, with India winning seven of those encounters and Pakistan claiming victory just once. That lone win came via a bowl-out in the 2007 T20 World Cup in Durban, but since then, India has consistently dominated Pakistan.

India sealed their Super Eights spot after handing a humiliating 61-runs win to Pakistan in the Group A Fixture. Both India and Pakistan are scheduled to face Netherlands and Namibia on February 18 in their final group stage match.

