T20 World Cup 2026: Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie POWER West Indies to stunning win over England

Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 76 and Gudakesh Motie's three-wicket haul guided West Indies to a convicing 30-run win over England in their T20 World Cup clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

T20 World Cup 2026: Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten knock of 76 along with Gudakesh Motie’s three-wicket haul guided West Indies crush England by 30-runs in their crucial Group C match of the T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Staium.

Rutherford wrecked havoc as he played an explosive knock of 76 off 42 deliveries, which included five towering sixes and two fours.

West Indies posted a challenging target of 197, but England, with none of their batters able to convert starts, were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs, Sam Curran top-scoring with 43 not out.

Phil Salt (30 off 14 balls; 4 fours, 2 sixes) gave England a flying start, taking 24 runs off Jason Holder’s second over and putting his side on top early.

Holder’s medium pace, like Curran’s earlier in the innings, failed to trouble the England batters, and the loss of their first wicket came against the flow of play.

Even though England dominated the powerplay, racing to 67 for 1, they suffered another soft dismissal when Jos Buttler (21) was caught. West Indies spin duo then turned the tide, with Motie wreaking havoc in quick succession through a brilliant spell of spin bowling.

Motie first dismissed Tom Banton (2), catching him at cover with a sharp turn, and then skidded a chinaman delivery through the defense of in-form Jacob Bethell (33), leaving England struggling at 93 for 4 at the halfway stage.

Motie struck again, claiming a soft dismissal of captain Harry Brook (17), who was beaten by the turn, with the left-arm spinner completing a sharp diving catch. Meanwhile, Roston Chase removed Will Jacks (2) leg-before, leaving England reeling at 135 for 6 after 15 overs.

Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, and Jason Holder added crucial runs

Earlier, West Indies scored 117 runs in the final 10 overs, with Rutherford adding 51 for the fifth wicket alongside Powell (14) and another 61 runs for the sixth wicket with Jason Holder (33 off 17 balls; 1 four, 4 sixes).

Test skipper Roston Chase also contributed 34 at No. 4, which included three sixes off Sam Curran in one over.

Holder’s powerful hitting eased the pressure on Rutherford, who had earlier survived a reprieve off Adil Rashid (2/16) in the 18th over. Rashid, bouncing back from a tough outing against Nepal, bowled four tight overs with sharp turn, dismissing both Chase (via a wrong’un) and Powell.

West Indies started their innings at a shaky note, slipping to 8/2 as Jofra Archer (1/48) struggled to maintain control in his opening over. Captain Shai Hope was dismissed cheaply, sending a straight shot to Banton at cover, and Brandon King fell to Curran (1/36) at sweeper cover in quick succession.

Chase attempted to steady the innings with three consecutive fours off Will Jacks in the fifth over, while Shimron Hetmyer hit a six. Yet, the innings lacked momentum early on.

Jamie Overton (2/33) outfoxed Hetmyer (23) with a mix of fuller deliveries and a cleverly disguised slower, shorter ball. Hetmyer, hurried, edged the ball to short fine-leg, where Curran held an easy catch. Before his dismissal, Hetmyer had showcased his power, hitting a couple of sixes and fours

