T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie star as West Indies seal MASSIVE 107-run win over Zimbabwe in Super 8 clash

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies showcased an all-round performance and secured a huge 107-run win over Zimbabwe in the Group 1 Super 8 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

West Indies secuerd massive 107-rn win over Zimbabwe Group 1 clash (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: The West Indies delivered an all-round performance in their Super 8 Group 1 clash against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, February 23 as they secured a massive 107-run victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Shimron Hetmyer played an explosive knock of 85 off 34 balls which guided the Caribbean side to a mammoth total of 254/6, the second-highest team total in T20 World Cup history.

West Indies spinners dismantled Zimbabwe’s chase, as they were bowled out for 147 in 17.4 overs. Earlier, Sikandar Raza won the toss and chose to field first, hoping to make use of any early assistance and keep the powerful West Indies batting lineup in check.

Shimron Hetmyer wrecked havoc at the Wankhede Stadium

However, the decision backfired as West Indies showcased batting masterclass on the batting-friendly Wankhede pitch. West Indies faced early setback with the wicket of Brandon King and Shai Hope, but quickly regained momentum.

Shimron Hetmyer, who was dropped on 9 by Tashinga Musekiwa at deep fine leg wrecked havoc in Wankhede as brought up his fifty in just 19-ball fifty – the fastest by a West Indian in T20 World Cup history, surpassing his own prior record. He innings was laced with a flurry of five sixes and four fours in that phase. He continued his aggressive batting as he smashed a total of seven sixes and seven fours overall at a strike rate of 250, recording his highest T20I score.

Hetmyer found support form the other end as Rovman Powell contributed a solid 59 and the duo stitched 122-runs partnership off 52 balls which shifted the momentum decisively.

After their dismissals, Sherfane Rutherford (31) and Romario Shepherd (21) continued the explosion, ensuring West Indies crossed the 250-mark with ease. Richard Ngarava was Zimbabwe’s best bowler as he finished with 2/47.

Zimbabwe collapsed against disciplined West Indies bowling

Chasing 255, Zimbabwe crumbled early. The top order collapsed against disciplined West Indies bowling, losing quick wickets to left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein.

Motie ended with brilliant figures of 4/28, while Hosein claimed 3/28, sharing seven wickets between them. Lower-order bater Brad Evans, played a spirited 43 off 21 balls, but he failed to take Zimbabwe across the victory line.

Matthew Forde picked up the final wicket to seal the rout. The victory not only boosted West Indies net run rate significantly but also highlighted their depth in batting firepower and spin options.

Hetmyer’s innings, laced with towering six-hitting, will be remembered as one of the standout performances of the tournament so far. Zimbabwe, despite the heavy defeat, showed glimpses of fight through Evans, but they face an uphill task in the group. For West Indies, this was a statement win which helped them to climb at the top of the Group 1 table with an impressive net run rate.

