T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd shine as West Indies crush Scotland by 35 runs

West Indies secures their first win against Scotland by 35 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Star West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd’s stunning performance helps West Indies to secure their maiden win in the their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Hetmyer’s 36-ball 64 lifted them to a competitive 182/5.

However, in bowling West Indies star pacer Shepherd blew away the lower order as he took 5 wickets for 20 runs and bowl out Scotland for 147 in 18.5 overs.

