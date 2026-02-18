Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy lead India to 17-run win over Netherlands, end Group stage unbeaten

India secured a convincing 17-runs win over Netherlands at Ahmedabad, finishing the group stage unbeaten thanks to brilliant performance from Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy

Suryakumar Yadav-led India secured a convincing 17-runs win over Netherlands in Group A final clash (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup 2026: Varun Chakravarthy delivered another sensational spell to guide India secure a convincing 17-run win over the Netherlands in their final Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday.

India’s top order struggled against off-spinner Aryan Dutt, but Shivam Dube’s 66 off 31 deliveries in the latter half of the innings powered the team to a competitive 193 for six.

Varun Chakravarthy (3/14 in 3 overs) struck decisively in both the powerplay and middle overs. The mystery spinner relentlessly attacked the stumps and dismissed Colin Ackermann and Aryan Dutt in successive balls in the 13th over to leave the Netherlands at 94 for four.

Netherlands finished T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with one just win

Shortly after, Bas de Leede and captain Scott Edwards were dismissed, momentum shifted in India’s favour. The Netherland finished their campaign with three losses and just one win.

Zach Lion-Cachet (26 not out off 16) and Noah Croes (25 not out off 12) made the death overs more competitive, but it proved too little, too late, even after scoring 18 runs off Hardik Pandya in the 19th over.

Looking ahead to tougher challenges, captain Suryakumar Yadav handed the final over to Shivam Dube instead of Jasprit Bumrah. Despite two dropped catches, Dube successfully defended 28 runs off the last six balls, leaving the Netherlands at 176/7 in 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma registered third consecutive duck

Opting to bat, India’s star opener Abhishek Sharma registered his third consecutive duck in the tournamnet. Once in the form of his life, he is yet to score a run in his maiden ICC event.

In previous league games, India had struggled against the off-spin of Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, Usman Qadir, and Saim Ayub. On Wednesday, it was Indian-origin off-spinner Aryan Dutt who handed India early setbacks against a star-studded lineup.

Dutt, who typically opens the bowling, bowled three powerplay overs targeting India’s left-handed trio of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (18 off 7), and Tilak Varma (31 off 27).

Kishan started on a decent note, but was dismissed in an unusual manner, playing on to his stumps with the ball deflecting off his thigh and elbow, while Tilak Varma who began with a crisp six off pacer Logan van Beek, fell to the same bowler in the ninth over.

Dube-Pandya stitched 76-runs partnership

At 74/3 in 10 overs, Shivam Dube injected much-needed momentum, smashing half a dozen sixes, mostly over the cow corner. Initially tested by Dutt, Dube used his front foot and full range of strokes to clear the ropes at will.

Dube then stitched a 76-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (30 off 21), powering India to 75 runs in the final five overs and setting up a challenging total.

