T20 World Cup 2026: Shoaib Akhtar blasts PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi following Pakistan’s 61-run defeat to India, star player says…

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for Pakistan's 61-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Shoaib Akhtar criticizes PCB Mohsin Naqvi

Team India defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by 61 runs and brutally dominated them.

Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

After this shameful act by the Pakistan team on one of the biggest stages, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, former Pakistan star and one of the greatest pacers of all time, Shoaib Akhtar, criticized the losing side and also targeted PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi after the major loss at the R. Premadasa International Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on ABP News, Shoaib Akhtar criticized Mohsin Naqvi for adding senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi to the team, who showcased poor performances against India in the T20 World Cup clash.

“Now, one guy doesn’t even know he’s the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. How will the team run now? You’re saying one guy, you’ve made him a superstar, he can’t win a single match. You’ve made him a star who can’t win a single match,” Akhtar said.

“Brother, when you make these kinds of stars, when you choose them, when you pick them, then you’ll have this problem only. But again, the point is, if you see, you know what the biggest crime in the world is? The biggest crime in the world is that you give a big job to an incompetent person,” Akhtar added.

Shoaib Akhtar reflects on giving bigger responsibilities to unqualified people

“When you give a big job to an incompetent and ignorant person, he will destroy the country. He will bring down any organization. The example is in front of you; you’re intelligent enough to understand.”

Akhtar urges PCB and senior players to take responsibility

“India have gone very far ahead, and we have been left very far behind. It’s all about TRP now (television rating points). We aren’t going to see any fight on the pitch, but I hope Pakistan can beat Namibia, reach the Super 8s, and some kind of miracle can happen. I’ll keep backing Pakistan.”

