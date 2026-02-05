Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka URGES PCB to reconsider India vs Pakistan fixture after massive...

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka URGES PCB to reconsider India vs Pakistan fixture after massive…

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva has written to PCB, urging them to reconsider their decision of boycott its group-stage match against India scheduled for February 15.

SLC URGES PCB to reconsider India vs Pakistan fixture

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva has written to Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board, urging them to reconsider their decision to boycott its group-stage match against scheduled for February 15, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka Cricket highlighted that the country is eagerly preparing to host the tournament and that all commercial, operational, logistical, and security arrangements for the matches in Sri Lanka have been completed, including hospitality planning and ticket sales.

The letter stated that the ticket sales for matches in Sri Lanka, particularly the India-Pakistan game, have been finalized and saw exceptionally high demand, demonstrating unprecedented public interest and significant commercial expectations.

SLC warns Pakistan boycott could hit economy and tourism

Sri Lanka Cricket issued a warning, stating that Pakistan’s failure to attend such an important game could have far-reaching effects, such as significant financial losses, decreased tourism income, and wider economic impacts.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As per Newswire, Sri Lanka’s tourism and hotel sector has already suffered a massive booking cancellations after reports that Pakistan may boycott February 15 match against the Men in Blue in Colombo. Industry sources said hotels had anticipated a surge of international visitors for the high-profile fixture, and the cancellations have directly affected occupancy forecasts for the World Cup period.

The letter also highlighted that Sri Lanka Cricket along with the Government of Sri Lanka, is fully aware of the broader consequences a boycott could have, impacting not just the board but a wide range of stakeholders responsible for the smooth execution of the tournament.

SLC highlights past tours to Pakistan as example of sportsmanship

Looking back on previous collaborations, Sri Lanka Cricket pointed out that the national team has visited Pakistan several times in difficult and delicate circumstances, such as times when there were significant security concerns. The two boards showed respect for one another and sportsmanship by going on these tours in good faith.

Sri Lanka Cricket assured that security, neutrality, and professionalism have been provided for all matches hosted in the country.

For the benefit of the tournament, its stakeholders, and the millions of cricket fans worldwide, Sri Lanka Cricket respectfully asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider their boycott decision and called on Pakistan to play in all scheduled matches in Sri Lanka.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.