T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Afghanistan ends in Double Super over drama, Heres how the rules work

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Afghanistan ends in Double Super over drama, Here’s how the rules work

Aiden Markarm-led South Africa held their nerve to clinch a dramatic victory over Aghanistan in the second Super Over in T20 World Cup 2026 Group D calsh.

Super over rules EXPLAINED (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The T20 World Cup 2026, Group D match between South Africa and Afghanistan was a nail-bitter as the high-voltage clash featured double Super Overs. South Africa eventually held their nerve to clinch a dramatic victory in the second Super Over.

In the 2019 World Cup final, England were declared winners against New Zealand under the boundary count rule after the Super Over, a decision that sparked widespread controversy and ultimately led to a change in the rule.

Super Over rules EXPLAINED

When the scorecard of both the team in a T20 match, the winner team is decided by a Super Over. If that Super Over also ends in a tie, a second Super Over is played, as it occured in the match between South Africa and Afghanistan. Under the rules, Super Overs continue until a clear winner is determined. This regulation applies to all matches, whether in the group stage, Super 8, semi-finals, or the final.

As per the Super Over rules, the team chasing bat first in the Super Over. If the first Super Over also ends in a tie and a second Super Over is required, the team chasing in first Super over will bat first.

No-balls and wides count as extra deliveries, with the additional runs added to the total. Each side picks three batters for the Super Over, and only two wickets are allowed. Once two wickets fall, the innings ends immediately, even if all six legal balls have not been bowled.

\Coming to the second Super Over, the question often arises whether the captains can use the same batsmen and bowlers from the first Super over. The answer is yes – skippers are allowed to pick the same batter and bowler in the second Super Over. Bowlers who have already completed their full quota of four overs in the main match are also eligible to bowl in the Super Over.

What happens if weather condition prevent a Super Over from being played?

If weather conditions prevent a Super Over from being played, the match is declared a tie in the group stage or Super 8, with points shared between the teams. However, in the semi-finals and finals, effort is made to determine a winner through a Super Over. If that is still not possible, the match outcome is decided through alternative means as per tournament regulations.

Talking about the match, South Africa defeated Afghanistan after two Super Overs in a nail-bitter Group D clash of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s heroic effort.

