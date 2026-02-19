Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Star player from CSK reveals GOLDEN advice from skipper MS Dhoni, says ‘Mahi bhai advised me…’

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube was the 'Player of the Match' in their T20 World Cup 2026 match vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Shivam Dube is part of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings since 2022 season. (Photo: ANI)

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Team India marched into the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 with an all-win record from Group A after getting past the Netherlands by 17 runs in their final league match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The star of India’s win was all-rounder Shivam Dube who smashed 66 in 31 balls with six sixes and 4 fours and then also picked up 2/35 with the ball.

Dube, who was retained for Rs 12 crore by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, has turned his game around since joining the IPL team in IPL 2022 season. Apart from IPL 2025, Dube had strike-rate of above 156 and has become regular six-hitter in the CSK team with 100 maximums to his name since 2022 season.

But the 32-year-old all-rounder revealed it was former CSK skipper Dhoni’s advice which helped him turn a corner.

“When I first came into the IPL, I struggled against fast bowlers and wasn’t striking the ball cleanly. I realised that if I want to dominate at this level and I have the power, I needed to work on that aspect. I put in significant effort during the off-season. Mahi bhai advised me that it isn’t necessary to hit sixes every time. Boundaries and strike rotation are equally important,” Dube said in the post-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“That clarity has helped me. If I get a good ball, I look for a boundary or rotate strike. In the death overs, I will naturally go harder, but early in the innings my focus is on smart intent,” he added.

Dube smashed a 25-ball ball fifty in India’s final Group A league match of the T20 World Cup 2026 to lift India 110 for 4 in the 14th over to 193 for 6. “I don’t feel pressure; I focus on the situation. If wickets fall, my responsibility is to bat deep. If I stay till the end, I know I can add 10–15 crucial runs in the final over. I avoid taking unnecessary risks in the middle overs. If the situation demands stability, I rotate strike. If the platform is set, I’m ready to attack from the first ball,” Dube revealed.

Shivam Dube achieves new record for Team India

Dube’s knock of 66 is the highest score by any India batter at No. 5 or below in an T20 World Cup matches. Only former India batter Yuvraj Singh (7 sixes vs England on September 19, 2007) has hit more sixes than Dube’s six sixes today by any batter at No. 5 or below for India in a game at the tournament.

“I worked really hard but there is something called support that is given by Surya and Gautam. So they have given me free hand. You go because they trust me a lot and so I need to back myself in that situation,” the CSK all-rounder added.

