T20 World Cup 2026: Star player from Dhoni’s CSK is not worried about ‘Baby AB’ tag, says ‘my dad told me…’

South Africa will take on Team India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Dewald Brevis was signed up for Rs 2.2 crore by MS Dhoni's CSK. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

India.com at T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa’s Dewald Brevis took the IPL 2025 by storm in his brief stint with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings team last year. Brevis was signed up for Rs 2.2 crore mid-way through the season as replacement of Gurjapneet Singh and had a strike-rate of 180 while scoring 225 runs in 6 matches.

Brevis has always carried the tag of ‘Baby AB’ or junior version of SA and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend AB de Villiers. However, Brevis said that the tag of ‘Baby AB’ no longer bothers him anymore. “It’s always been a very big privilege for me to be compared with AB (de Villiers), but, it’s never, ever been any pressure for me. I never felt a drop of pressure because of that. It’s always been an honour,” Brevis told select group of media at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi after SA’s win over UAE on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old finally struck some form ahead of the Super 8 stages which begins later this week. Brevis smashed 36 in 25 balls with three sixes and one four in SA’s six-wicket win over UAE. “You know, boys and everyone, we had a very bright place and growing as a team. It’s very exciting to see where this team is on the way to,” Brevis said about South Africa, who have topped Group D on their way to the Super 8 stages.

Dewald Brevis has switched on destruction mode! ⚡ He’s looking to unsettle the UAE bowlers’ rhythm and take the game away. ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #SAvUAE | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/W8sx5DlHC6 pic.twitter.com/kLlbEoddj4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026

Brevis feels the wickets during the IPL 2025 season were much flatter as compared to the T20 World Cup 2026 which have been challenging around India. “I feel the wickets were a bit flatter in IPL 2025, and even better to be honest. It’s lovely to be with the fans and everyone here they really create an amazing atmosphere,” Brevis said.

The CSK youngster smashed three huge sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he hit his straps ahead of Super 8 match against Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. “I always want to play and to be able to express myself, to enjoy the game. Performance is not always guaranteed and we all go through ups and downs. So it’s just important to be positive and to keep backing your way of playing,” Brevis revealed.

Brevis, who scored a century for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2025-26 final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, revealed that he was preparing for the T20 World Cup 2026 during SA’s T20 series vs India last year.

“It’s funny that my dad told me when we were here, he said, ‘Just whatever you do, that’s actually just preparing you for the World Cup and you guys can play them’. I went in with that mindset but it’s still going to be a very new game and new conditions,” Brevis said about Super 8 match vs India.

