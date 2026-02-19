Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Fixtures: All you need to know about Groups, Venues, India, Pakistan, and other Teams schedules

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Fixtures: All you need to know about Groups, Venues, India, Pakistan, and other Teams schedules

Pakistan became the eight team to seal a Super 8 spot, here's a look at the groups, venues, and schedules for India, Pakistan, and all other teams.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Fixtures

Pakistan became the eight team to secure a spot in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after a massive 102-run win over Namibia in their final Group A clash on Wednesday in Colombo. With this victory, Pakistan joined other seven team which features India, England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the West Indies to complete the Super 8 lineup, which is scheduled to start from February 21.

Eight teams are divided into two groups of four

In the Super 8 stage, the eight teams are divided into two groups of four. Ahead of the tournament, eight teams were pre-seeded for the Super 8s based on their ICC T20I Team Rankings.

Group 1 originally featured Australia, India, South Africa, and the West Indies, while Group 2 included England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe replaced Australia in Group 1 after the Aussies failed to qualify for the Super 8, marking only the second time in history the team has advanced past the group stage in this competition.

Super 8 match will be played across India and Sri Lanka

The Super 8 matches will be held across India and Sri Lanka. Since Pakistan will play all their fixtures in Sri Lanka, the organizers have scheduled all Group 2 games in Sri Lanka keeping the logistics in mind. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy will serve as the venues for the Group 2 clashes.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In India, the Group 1 Super 8 matches will be hosted across five venues: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the Super 8 stage, each team will play three matches within their group, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals are scheduled for March 4 and 5, while the final will be played on March 8.

DATE MATCH VENUE February 21, Saturday New Zealand vs Pakistan (G2) RPS, Colombo February 22, Sunday Sri Lanka vs Engalnd (G2) Kandy February 22, Sunday India vs South Africa (G1) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad February 23, Monday Zimbabwe vs West Indies (G1) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai February 24, Tuesday England vs Pakistan (G2) Kandy February 25, Wednesday Sri lanka vs New Zealand (G2) RPS, Colombo February 26, Thursday West Indies vs South Africa (G1) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad February 26, Thursday India vs Zimbabwe (G1) M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai February 27, Friday England vs New Zealand (G2) RPS, Colombo February 28, Saturday Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (G2) Kandy March 1, Monday Zimbabwe vs South Africa (G1) Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi March 1, Monday India vs West Indies (G1) Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The first semifinal and the final are set to be hosted in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively. However, if Pakistan reach the knockout stage, one of these matches will be moved to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The second semifinal will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Wednesday, March 4 Semi Final 1 Eden Gardens, Kolkata/ RPS, Colombo Thursady, March 5 Semi Final 2 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Sunday, March 8 Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad/ RPS, Colombo

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.