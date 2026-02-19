By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Fixtures: All you need to know about Groups, Venues, India, Pakistan, and other Teams schedules
Pakistan became the eight team to seal a Super 8 spot, here's a look at the groups, venues, and schedules for India, Pakistan, and all other teams.
Pakistan became the eight team to secure a spot in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after a massive 102-run win over Namibia in their final Group A clash on Wednesday in Colombo. With this victory, Pakistan joined other seven team which features India, England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the West Indies to complete the Super 8 lineup, which is scheduled to start from February 21.
Eight teams are divided into two groups of four
In the Super 8 stage, the eight teams are divided into two groups of four. Ahead of the tournament, eight teams were pre-seeded for the Super 8s based on their ICC T20I Team Rankings.
Group 1 originally featured Australia, India, South Africa, and the West Indies, while Group 2 included England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe replaced Australia in Group 1 after the Aussies failed to qualify for the Super 8, marking only the second time in history the team has advanced past the group stage in this competition.
Super 8 match will be played across India and Sri Lanka
The Super 8 matches will be held across India and Sri Lanka. Since Pakistan will play all their fixtures in Sri Lanka, the organizers have scheduled all Group 2 games in Sri Lanka keeping the logistics in mind. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy will serve as the venues for the Group 2 clashes.
In India, the Group 1 Super 8 matches will be hosted across five venues: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
In the Super 8 stage, each team will play three matches within their group, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals are scheduled for March 4 and 5, while the final will be played on March 8.
|DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|February 21, Saturday
|New Zealand vs Pakistan (G2)
|RPS, Colombo
|February 22, Sunday
|Sri Lanka vs Engalnd (G2)
|Kandy
|February 22, Sunday
|India vs South Africa (G1)
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|February 23, Monday
|Zimbabwe vs West Indies (G1)
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|February 24, Tuesday
|England vs Pakistan (G2)
|Kandy
|February 25, Wednesday
|Sri lanka vs New Zealand (G2)
|RPS, Colombo
|February 26, Thursday
|West Indies vs South Africa (G1)
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|February 26, Thursday
|India vs Zimbabwe (G1)
|M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|February 27, Friday
|England vs New Zealand (G2)
|RPS, Colombo
|February 28, Saturday
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (G2)
|Kandy
|March 1, Monday
|Zimbabwe vs South Africa (G1)
|Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi
|March 1, Monday
|India vs West Indies (G1)
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The first semifinal and the final are set to be hosted in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively. However, if Pakistan reach the knockout stage, one of these matches will be moved to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The second semifinal will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
|Wednesday, March 4
|Semi Final 1
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata/ RPS, Colombo
|Thursady, March 5
|Semi Final 2
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Sunday, March 8
|Final
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad/ RPS, Colombo
