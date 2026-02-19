Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Full Schedule: When and Where to watch, Team India and Pakistan matches, Live Streaming, TV timings and more

Team India will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a Group 1 clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team India are in Group 1 of Super 8 stages of T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo: PTI)

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: A couple of days before the end of the league stages, the Super 8 groups and schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026 has already been finalized. Co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Zimbabwe and West Indies are the teams who will be competing in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Super 8 matches will begin Saturday, February 21, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 7pm IST onwards. Team India are part of Group 1 of the Super 8 featuring 2024 finalists South Africa, two-time winners West Indies and surprise package Zimbabwe.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side will begin their Super 8 campaign against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22. They will then move on to Chennai to face Zimbabwe on February 26 and finally take on West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1.

“So team is in a good mode. I don’t want to say we are very confident because as a team we are thinking about the next match. We are not thinking that we are going to qualify and then we are going to play semi-final or final. As a team everyone is very confident and they are backing themselves and it’s just about be ready for 22nd, play well, give your 100 per cent on that day,” Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube said after the win over Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.

The journey continues as the excitement doubles in the next phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Which match up are you most excited for? ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 SUPER 8 STAGE starts SAT, 21st FEB pic.twitter.com/2Bg5qUhA30 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026

Arch-rivals Pakistan are part of Group 2 in Super 8 with Sri Lanka, New Zealand and England. After their opening clash against New Zealand, they will take on England at Pallekelle on February 24 and finally face Sri Lanka in Pallekelle on February 28. The top two teams from both the groups will be qualifying for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 which will take place on March 4 and 5.

Here are all the details about Super 8 stages of T20 World Cup 2026

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Super 8 Group 1 Schedule

February 22: India vs South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 7 PM IST

February 23: Zimbabwe vs West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7 PM IST

February 26: South Africa vs West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 3 PM IST

February 26: India vs Zimbabwe at MA Chidambaram Chennai from 7 PM IST

March 1: Zimbabwe vs South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from 3 PM IST

March 1: India vs West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 7 PM IST

Group 2: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand

Super 8 Group 2 Schedule

February 21: Pakistan vs New Zealand at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 7 PM IST

February 22: Sri Lanka vs England at Pallekelle International Stadium from 3 PM IST

February 24: England vs Pakistan at Pallekelle International Stadium from 7 PM IST

February 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 7 PM IST

February 27: England vs New Zealand at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 7 PM IST

February 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan at Pallekelle International Stadium from 7 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Qualification

The top two teams from Group 1 and 2 in Super 8 will move into the Semi-Finals which will take place on March 4 and 5.

Direct Entry for 2028 T20 World Cup

By reaching the Super 8 stages, all eight countries have already secured automatic qualification for 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Will India vs Pakistan match take place in Super 8 stages of T20 World Cup 2026?

India and Pakistan will not face each other in Super 8 stage. Under tournament’s pre-seeded format, India is in Group 1 while Pakistan are in Group 2. They can only meet again in the semi-finals or final.

When will Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 get underway?

The Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on Saturday, February 21.

Where can I watch Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 matches LIVE on TV in India?

The Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.

