T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points table: South Africa take top spot as India’s net run rate SUFFERS

Aiden Markram's side climbed to the top of the Group 1 points after securing a thrilling 76-run win over the Men in Blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points table (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s 12-match winning streak in T20 World Cups came to an end against the very team they defeated in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Opting to bat first, South Africa, who were reeling at 20/3 posted a competitive total of 187, thanks to an impressive 97-runs partnership between David Miller and Dewald Brevis.

The Proteas showcased a sensational bowling performance to seal a convincing 76-run victory. The result could also prove crucial in terms of net run rate in the Super 8 stage.

The turnaround began with explosive hitting from both David Miller and Dewald Brevis, who rebuild the South Africa innings after the early setback. Although South Africa lost some momentum late in the innings, but Tristan Stubbs quickfire knock in the death over added valuable runs and pushed the total to a challenging score.

South Africa executed their plans brilliantly with the ball as Aiden Markram dismissed Ishan Kishan for a four-ball duck, while Marco Jansen struck with his very first delivery. Lungi Ngidi kept things tight with clever variations, and Keshav Maharaj made a big impact with three wickets in the 18th over of the innings. Sharp fielding and excellent catching ensured India never built any significant partnerships, with the highest stand limited to just 35 runs.

Read the India vs SA match report here: T20 World Cup 2026: David Miller, Marco Jansen help SA end Team India’s RECORD win streak

Check Group 1 points table after India vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 2 +3.800 India 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.800 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 – Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 –

Markram showers praise on bowler after the win

Aiden Markram, who removed Ishan Kishan in the very first over of India’s innings, opened up about their win over India during the post-match presentation, “Very different type of wicket to what we’ve had here, so great to see the boys assess that pretty early and adapt their skills to execute their plans. We’re really pumped for the bowling group. They’ve been working hard, started the comp a bit tough, but the way they rocked up tonight was a great effort.

Markram also spoke about the match-winning 97-runs partnership between David Miller and Dewald Brevis, “The guys were great, put that together for us, steadied the ship and kept us in the game. Conversations towards the back end were that the ball was travelling tonight, felt almost a bit spongy, so it was about finding space where we could run hard, drop the ego and take as much as we could at the back end. They bowled well up front and at the death as well, but I thought our batting through the middle was probably the difference. Good effort in the field.”

Suryakuamr Yadav said India lost the game in the powerplay

Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the loss and said that they lost the game in the powerplay, “I feel we were always in the game when we started. I think we bowled really well in the beginning, 21 for 3, and the way they batted after that from 7 to 15, I think they batted really well, and then we came back again in the game later on. Overall, if we see, we bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better. My thing is sometimes you’ve got to think, if you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the game in the powerplay, but you might lose the game in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay and then we couldn’t have small, small partnerships which we wanted for chasing 180-185, but that’s part of the game. We learn from it, we’ll sit back and then come back stronger.”

(Group 1 Points table updated till India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

