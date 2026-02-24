Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points table: West Indies climb to top after Shimron Hetmyer HEROICS

Shimron Hetmyer's explosive hitting, along with all-round team performance guided West Indies to a 107-run win over Zimbabwe, helping them become the Group 1 table toppers.

West Indies climb to top after Zimbabwe clash (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies delivered a dominant performance at the Wankhede Stadium as the Caribbean crushed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their first Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026 to climb to the top spot of the Group 1 points table, while Zimbabwe slipped to the bottom with a pathetic net run rate.

Powered by explosive half-centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell, the Caribbean scored a massive total of 254 for 6, the second-highest total in the history of the men’s T20 World Cup. Their innings featured stunning display of power-hitting, which included 19 sixes, the most ever hit by a team in a single innings in the tournament.

Zimbabwe, who had entered the Super Eight stage after finishing on top of Group B, collapsed while chasing the huge target and were bowled out for just 147, registering their first defeat of the competition.

West Indies brings back 2012-2016 magic

After Hetmyer’s 19-ball fifty, Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, and Jason Holder kept the momentum going, launching a relentless assault that resembled the fearless West Indies batting displays seen during their title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2016.

Check Group 1 points table after West Indies vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5,350 South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 2 +3.800 India 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.800 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.350

Shimron Hetmyer, who was won the Player of the Match reflected on his explosive knock which helped West Indies gain momentum, “It means a lot, actually, more so because of the fact that I didn’t get much in the last game. I’m just trying to make sure that I keep replicating the same things that I’ve been doing over the past couple of months. And so far, it’s been working.”

Hetmyer also spoke about his role of batting at no.3 in the World Cup, “It feels good. It’s a lot easier now because I’ve been doing it for a while. I understand the role better, I know how situations unfold, and having the backing of everyone in the team really helps. That support puts me in a much more comfortable headspace.

(Group 1 Points table updated till West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match)

