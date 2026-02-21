Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points table: Rain plays spoilsport as New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8 clash ends without result

Pakistan and New Zealand had to share points in their Super 8, Group 2 clash after the match was abandoned due to heavy rain at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The T20 World Cup 2026 Group 2, Super 8 clash between New Zealand and Pakistan was abandoned with a ball being bowled. Both the teams had to settle for a point each after heavy rain washed out their Super 8 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium Colombo.

Match officials waited for more than two hours after the scheduled start, hoping for the weather to clear, but the drizzle that began around toss time only intensified and showed no signs of easing.

The umpires finally decided to cancel the game because the conditions were unsuitable for play and water was still accumulating in the cover due to intense rain

Rain was forcast ahead of the clash

Rain had been forecast ahead of the match, and concerns grew as toss time neared. Wet weather had already forced the cancellation of Pakistan’s evening practice the previous day. Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, decided to bat first at the toss, which they won, but as the captains were talking, a light drizzle started. The chances of play appeared uncertain after the ground crew hurried to cover the field.

Pakistan and New Zealand shared points

Pakistan made only one change to their lineup, as they replaced Khawaja Nafay with Fakhar Zaman in the line-up, while New Zealand, made three changes with captain Mitchell Santner returning to the side.

After the intense clash was abandoned due to rain, both sides the began their Super Eight campaigns with a shared point, leaving them with little room for slip-ups in the matches ahead.

Check Group 2 points table after Pakistan vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR New Zealand 1 0 0 0 1 1 – Pakistan 1 0 0 0 1 1 – England 0 0 0 0 0 0 – Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 –

Pakistan and New Zealand Super 8 fixture

Pakistan is scheduled to face England on Tuesday in their next Super 8 clash before meeting Sri Lanka the following week, while New Zealand will face Sri Lanka on Wednesday and England on Friday. All Group 2 fixtures are being played in Sri Lanka.

(Group 2 points table updated till Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 226 match)

