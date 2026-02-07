Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj RESCUE India in opener vs USA, star in 29 run win

Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj RESCUE India in opener vs USA, star in 29 run win (Source :IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s masterful batting, along with Mohammed Siraj’s incisive opening spell, defined defending champions India’s gritty 29-run victory over the United States, despite a dramatic top-order collapse in the T20 World Cup opener on Saturday.

Skipper Suryakumar’s unbeaten 84 off 49 balls saved India with a fearless counter-attack against a spirited USA bowling attack. Drawing on his experience at the home ground, Suryakumar’s patience and discipline proved crucial as India found themselves reeling at 77 for 6 midway through the innings.

Suryakumar launched a late onslaught as he smashed 10 fours and four sixes, guiding India from a precarious 128/7 in the 18th over to a respectable 161/9.

USA were all-out at 132/8, especially in comparison to their first-innings show in which bowlers kept the high-flying Indians on a tight leash and held on to their catches.

