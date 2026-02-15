Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav to skip ‘Handshake’ again with Salman Ali Agha after toss in India vs Pakistan game

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav to skip shake hands with his Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha during their third group stage match in T20 World Cup 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to shake hands with his Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha during Sunday’s group stage match in T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The match will be the third group-stage game for both sides in the ongoing tournament, with India and Pakistan having won their first two fixtures.

The national daily reported on Sunday afternoon, just hours before the highly-anticipated clash in Colombo, that the Indian team “will maintain a status quo on the handshaking tradition.” As a result, Suryakumar is unlikely to extend his hand for the customary pre-match handshake during the toss.

The Indian team has been following the ‘no-handshake’ policy since the Asia Cup last September after the geopolitical situation between the two nations worsened post the Pakistan-linked Pahalgam terror attack, after which India conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Suryakumar remained tight lipped when asked about the “Handshake”

However, Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped when he was asked about the “Handshake” during pre-match press conference ahead of the Group A fixture. He said “You will see in 24 hours,” he said. “Wait for 24 hours. Eat well, sleep well, we will see tomorrow.”

If confirmed, the move would not come as a surprise, especially after the controversy in the lead-up to the Colombo fixture. Weeks before the match, Pakistan had threatened to boycott the game, with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi accusing the ICC of “double standards” in favour of the BCCI following Bangladesh’s removal from the World Cup.

Pakistan eventually agreed to take part in the match after detailed talks with the ICC. The India–Pakistan clash remains one of the ICC’s biggest revenue-generating fixtures.

