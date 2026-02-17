T20 World Cup 2026 Team India Super 8 Schedule: Good news for Suryakumar Yadav’s side after beat Pakistan, they will face.

Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Team India Super 8 Schedule: Good news for Suryakumar Yadavs side after beat Pakistan, they will face.

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India will begin their campaign in the Super 8 stages with a clash against South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team India will begin their Super 8 campaign in T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 schedule: Defending champions Team India were the first team to book their place in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 with their massive 61-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side have an all-win record in Group A of the tournament as they head into their final league stage match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

With the Group stages coming to an end on Friday, the Indian side will begin their campaign in the Super 8 stages from Sunday (February 22). They are set to face the toppers of Group D – South Africa – in their opening encounter of Super 8 stages. It will be a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2024 final which India won under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as Indian will face Proteas once again at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

There is some good news in store for Team India next as their next opponents, who might have been former champions Australia can be out of the race for Super 8 qualification. After Aussies lost to Sri Lanka on Monday night, a win for Zimbabwe in their Group B match vs Ireland in Pallekele on Tuesday afternoon will ensure that Sikandar Raza’s side will now qualify for the Super 8 stages.

Will India take on Zimbabwe in Super 8?

India can face Zimbabwe in their second Super 8 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26. It should be an easy encounter for Team India as compared to face Australia, who had famously defeated them in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad as well.

India’s final Super 8 match could be a trickly one as they will take on two-time world champions West Indies on March 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shai Hope’s side are the surprise group toppers from Group C which also featured England.

The West Indies had famously won their second T20 World Cup title in 2016 at the Eden Gardens when they had defeated England in the final with former all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite smashing four successive sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over of the title clash.

The Indians will look to maintain an all-win record in the Super 8 stages as well. The win over Pakistan on Sunday was their 10th successive win in the T20 World Cup with their last loss coming at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side are trying to become the first-ever team to win the T20 World Cup title at home and also first side to defend their crown in this tournament.

Check Team India’s Super 8 schedule in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Opponents Venue Date Time South Africa Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad February 22 7pm Zimbabwe/Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai February 26 7pm West Indies Eden Gardens, Kolkata March 1 7pm

