T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen smash RECORD stand to secure 10-wicket win over UAE

New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen crushed UAE bowling attack to chase down the 174-run target with ease, guiding the Black Caps to a dominant 10-wicket win in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen crushed UAE bowling attack to chase down the 174-run target with ease, guiding the Black Caps to a dominant 10-wicket win in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Earlier, the UAE posted a challenging total of 173 for six , their highest total in the tournament, built with impressive half-centuries from captain Muhammad Waseem (66* off 45) and Alishan Sharafu (55).

The total, however, looked easy to the Kiwis as Seifert (89* off 42) and Allen (84* off 50), wrecked havoc on the red soil. The pair stitched together an unbeaten 175-run partnership off just 92 balls, the highest stand for any wicket in tournament history as New Zealand wrapped up the chase in 15.2 overs.

Seifert’s innings was marked by his innovative strokeplay, with the highlight being a pair of reverse sweeps off Haider in the 11th over that brought a six and a four.

Allen joined the onslaught early, shuffling across to scoop medium-pacer Junaid Siddique for a six over fine leg. UAE’s pacers struggled to cope with the pressure, regularly offering length deliveries, as Allen also became the latest batter to reach 100 sixes in T20 internationals.

Earlier, Waseem and Sharafu ensured a steady flow of boundaries during the powerplay despite Aryansh Sharma falling early to Jacob Duffy.

Waseem was the more aggressive of the two, using the ramp shot against Duffy and stepping out to Rachin Ravindra for a straight six, while Sharafu reached his fifty with a slog off a slower ball from Matt Henry.

Their partnership was eventually broken by a brilliant relay catch involving Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell at deep midwicket in the 15th over, after which the scoring rate dipped. UAE still managed 51 runs in the final five overs but lost four wickets, including two in the last over.

