Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seiferts heroics help New Zealand beat Afghanistan by five wickets

T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert’s heroics help New Zealand beat Afghanistan by five wickets

Mitchell Santner's New Zealand beat Rashid Khan's Afghanistan by five wickets in the fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Image-X

The fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been played between New Zealand and Afghanistan. Where the Black Caps successfully defeated their opponents.

While batting first, Afghanistan star player Gulbadin Naib played a sensational knock as he smashed 63 runs. On the other hand, Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Gurbaz came as supporters as they smashed (29) and (27).

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.