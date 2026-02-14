Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Tom Banton star as England beat Scotland to keep Super Eights hopes alive

Adil Rashid's brilliant spell, combined with Tom Banton's unbeaten half-century, powered England to a comfortable five-wicket victory over Scotland

Tom Banton and Adil Rashid guides England to five-wicket victory over Scotland (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Adil Rashid’s sensational spell along with Tom Banton’s unbeaten half century guided England to a convincing five-wicket win over Scotland, keeping their Super Eights hopes alive in the T20 World Cup.

In a must-win Group C encounter following their defeat to the West Indies, two-time champions England opted to field and relied on Adil Rashid (3/36) and Liam Dawson (2/34) to restrict Scotland to 152 in 19.4 overs.

Scotland started on a impressive note as they were 113 for 3 in 12.3 overs and appeared on course for a massive total, but a stunning collapse – losing five wickets for just 14 runs, shifted the match in England’s favour.

Rashid claimed three crucial wickets, which included that of captain Richie Berrington (49), to halt Scotland’s surge. Dawson struck twice in quick succession as the innings unraveled.

Tom Banton played a match-winning knock

Chasing a modest total of 153, England suffered an early setback, as they were 13 for 2 inside two overs. However, Tom Banton steadied the innings with a match-winning unbeaten knock of 63 off 41 balls, which featured four boundaries and three sixes.

England, who secured a hard-fought win over Nepal in their opener but were outplayed by the West Indies climbed to second spot in the group and are set to face Italy on Monday to confirm their Super Eights berth.

Banton and Jacob Bethell, who scored 32 off 28 balls (2 fours, 1 six), stitched together a 66-run partnership off 45 deliveries to bring the innings back on track. The partnership was eventually broken by Davidson, as Bethel’s slog-sweep found backward point.

Scotland applied further pressure, reducing England to 86 for 4 in 10.4 overs when Harry Brook’s attempted scoop was caught by Brad Wheal at short fine leg.

However, Banton kept his composure as he smashed a 33-ball fifty and stitched a crucial 46 runs stand with Sam Curran (28 off 20) to lay the platform for victory.

Rashid picked three crucial wickets after switching end

After conceding 26 runs in his first two overs, Rashid switched ends and sparked a collapse. He removed Richie Berrington for 49 against the run of play and then struck twice in three balls to dismiss Matthew Cross and Mark Watt, the latter beaten by a sharp delivery that crashed into his stumps. Rashid finished with 3/36, while Liam Dawson (2/34) provided strong support.

The spin duo shared five wickets in four overs as Scotland slumped from 113/3 to 127/8, losing five wickets for just 14 runs. Jamie Overton also kept things tight to ensure there was no recovery.

Earlier, Jofra Archer (2/24) had struck twice in the powerplay, removing George Munsey and Brandon McMullen in quick succession. Michael Jones made a brisk 33, and Berrington’s counterattack – along with a 71-run stand with Bruce – had briefly put Scotland in control.

Archer also reached a milestone during the spell, becoming the third England pacer after Stuart Broad and Mark Wood to claim 50 wickets across all three formats.

