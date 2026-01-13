Home

T20 World Cup 2026 update: Bangladesh refuses to play in India in latest ICC meeting

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that they won't travel to India for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup during a recent meeting with the ICC.

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that they won’t travel to India for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup during a recent meeting with the ICC. On Tuesday afternoon, the BCB held a video conference with the ICC and BCCI to discuss the participation of the Bangladesh men’s team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

With just a month remaining before the tournament, doubts persist over Bangladesh’s participation after the BCB requested the ICC to move their group-stage matches from India to Sri Lanka.

Representing the board, President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen, and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury confirmed their decision. The BCB cited ‘security concerns’ as the reason behind it.

