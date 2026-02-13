Home

T20 World Cup 2026: USA post STUNNING win over Netherlands, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Harmeet Singh star of show

Satija Mukkamalla and Harmeet Singh's match-winning performance help USA beat Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026.

USA defeat Netherlands by 93 runs in T20 World Cup 2026

The final match on February 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was played between the USA and the Netherlands, where the USA successfully defeated their opponents.

USA star player Saiteja Mukkamalla showcased a great batting performance as he scored 79 runs off 51 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes. On the other hand, USA bowler Harmeet Singh also took four important wickets, conceded 21 runs, and helped his team win by 93 runs.

USA batters shine against Netherlands weak bowling-attack

The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, the USA had a great start as their opening pair, Shayan Jahangir and captain Monank Patel, showcased a brilliant batting performance. Shayan scored 20 runs off 14 balls, including one boundary and two sixes. Monank smashed 36 runs off 22 balls with three boundaries and a six.

After that, the star player of the day, Saiteja Mukkamalla, came to the strike and shocked the Netherlands fans with a remarkable batting performance as he scored 79 runs off 51 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes, and helped his team post 196 runs on the board. On the other hand, Shubham Ranjane also played a valuable role for the team, scoring 48 runs off 24 balls with three fours and two sixes and remained not out.

For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede impressed the cricket world with his impactful performance as he took three important wickets of Monank Patel, Saiteja Mukkamalla, and Milind Kumar.

The other bowlers, Logan van Beek, Kyle Klein, and Fred Klaassen, took one wicket each.

Netherlands struggle with the bat

Speaking about the Netherlands’ batting, their opening pair, Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd, were dismissed early. Not only this, the Netherlands batters showcased a poor performance and were bowled out for 103 runs in just 15.5 overs.

Harmeet Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk’s impressive bowling performance

Talking about the USA bowling, star players Harmeet Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk dominated the Netherlands batting line-up as both the players clinched four and three wickets respectively and became major reasons for the Netherlands’ loss. Mohammad Mohsin also took the important wickets of Roelof van der Merwe and Logan van Beek and helped his team register a big win.

