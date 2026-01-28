Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches FULL Schedule: Suryakumar Yadavs Team India to face THIS side, India A team will take on…

T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches FULL Schedule: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India to face THIS side, India ‘A’ team will take on…

Team India will play one warm-up match ahead of their defence of title in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2026 which starts on February 7.

Team India will take on South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on February 4. (Photo: IANS)

The International Cricket Council announced the full schedule for the warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 which gets underway on February 7. The warm-up games for the World Cup will be held across four venues in India and Sri Lanka.

In India, the warm-up matches will be held in Bengaluru, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan will play their warm-up match in Colombo just like their Group A league matches.

Defending champions Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav will be playing only one warm-up match against T20 World Cup 2024 finalists South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 4 from 7pm IST onwards. Arch-rivals Pakistan, on the other hand, will also play their warm-up match on February 4 against Ireland in Colombo.

Since India are the joint hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026, India ‘A’ team will be playing a couple of warm-up matches against USA in Navi Mumbai on February 2 and against Namibia in Bengaluru on February 6. Star players from Delhi like Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya will be turning out for India ‘A’ team in these warm-up matches.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here is the full schedule of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches

February 2 – Afghanistan vs Scotland – Bengaluru – 3 PM

February 2 – India A vs USA – Navi Mumbai – 5 PM

February 2 – Canada vs Italy – Chennai – 7 PM

February 3 – Sri Lanka A vs Oman – Colombo – 1 PM

February 3 – Netherlands vs Zimbabwe – Colombo – 3 PM

February 3 – Nepal vs UAE – Chennai – 5 PM

February 4 – Namibia vs Scotland – Bengaluru – 1 PM

February 4 – Afghanistan vs West Indies – Bengaluru – 3 PM

February 4 – Ireland vs Pakistan – Colombo – 5 PM

February 4 – India vs South Africa – Navi Mumbai – 7 PM

February 5 – Oman vs Zimbabwe – Colombo – 1 PM

February 5 – Canada vs Nepal – Chennai – 3 PM

February 5 – New Zealand vs USA – Navi Mumbai – 5 PM

February 6 – Italy vs UAE – Chennai – 3 PM

February 6 – India A vs Namibia – Bengaluru – 5 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 League Stage Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Scotland, Nepal, Italy

Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Super 8 seedings

Super Eight Group 1: X1 (India), X2 (Australia), X3 (West Indies), X4 (South Africa)

Super Eight Group 2: Y1 (England), Y2 (New Zealand), Y3 (Pakistan), Y4 (Sri Lanka)

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches FAQs

Where will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches will take place in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Colombo.

When will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches will take place from February 2 to 6.

How can I watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches LIVE on TV in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches are likely to be telecast LIVE on Star Sports network in India.

How can I live stream ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches are likely to be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.