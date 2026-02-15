Home

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies’ STRONG performance with the bat and ball helps them defeat Nepal by 9 wickets

West Indies dominate Nepal in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and defeat them by nine wickets. Read the full story.

West Indies defeat Nepal by 9 wickets in T20 World Cup 2026

On Sunday, February 15, the West Indies team successfully dominated Nepal and defeated them by nine wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

West Indies dominated Nepal with the bat and ball as the star all-rounder Jason Holder gave them a major shock by taking four important wickets. On the other hand, captain Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer played blistering innings of 61 and 46 and helped the team register another win in the tournament.

