Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Who will win the FINAL if India vs New Zealand match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is WASHED OUT

T20 World Cup 2026: Who will win the FINAL if India vs New Zealand match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is WASHED OUT

Team India will go up against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team India will hope that rain will stay away from T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India have stormed into the T20 World Cup for the fourth time where they will take on nemesis New Zealand. The T20 World Cup 2026 final is set to take place on Sunday, March 8, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The question on everyone’s mind is what if rain interrupts the title clash between India and New Zealand on Sunday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) have kept a Reserve Day for the T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Both teams need to complete at least 10 overs each on Sunday for it to constitute a match. If both teams cannot complete 10 overs on the original match day on Sunday, the game will start from where it was halted on the Reserve Day – which is Monday, March 9.

Has any ICC tournament final been abandoned?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Over the years, only one ICC tournament final was abandoned ever – the 2002 Champions Trophy. India were at the receiving end of the weather in that final as they had to share the trophy with Sri Lanka. The final was played twice over the course of two days and on both days the match was abandoned.

Indians will be hoping that is not the case in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has already witnessed the IPL 2023 final being played on the Reserve Day and was ultimately won by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets via DLS method.

India Vs New Zealand Head to Head at the T20 World Cups: 2007 – NZ won.

2016 – NZ won.

2021 – NZ won. pic.twitter.com/Vc6KICEodD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 6, 2026

Team India have never beaten New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav’s side are trying to become the first-ever team to defend their T20 World Cup title successfully. They are also attempting to become first team to win the title at home as they are the co-hosts of the tournament.

However, they will have to overcome a major jinx as they have never beaten New Zealand in the T20 World Cup over the years, dating back to 2007. The two teams have faced each other thrice in the T20 World Cup and the Black Caps have been victorious on all the three occasion.

The last time that New Zealand played India was in the T20 World Cup 2021 league stage match in Dubai, which they won by a massive eight-wicket margin.

In the only T20 World Cup match between the two teams in India, the Black Caps had hammered MS Dhoni’s side by 47 runs after bowling out the home team for just 79.

Who will win title if T20 World Cup 2026 is abandoned

The ICC rules are very simple if the T20 World Cup 2026 is not completed even with the Reserve Day in place. New Zealand have already suffered due to rain earlier in this tournament with their Super 8 match against Pakistan getting abandoned in Colombo and both teams getting one points each.

If Sunday’s final is abandoned as well the both India and New Zealand will be declared as joint-winners of the tournament.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.