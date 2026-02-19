Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe STUN co-hosts Sri Lanka to march into Super 8 stage in style

Zimbabwe stunned co-hosts Sri Lanka with a commanding six-wicket victory in their final Group B clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first, Pathum Nissanka took the charge as he smashed eight fours in his 62 runs knock off 41-ball 62, while Pavan Rathnayake also played an impactful knock, contributing a 25-ball 44, guiding SL post a total of 178 for 7.

In reply, Brian Bennett top-scored with 63 while skipper Sikandar Raza contributed 45, providing the momentum as Zimbabwe chased down the target with ease. They reached 182/4 in 19.3 overs to finish at the top of the group.

Zimbabwe entered Super 8 unbeaten

Brian Bennett’s composed half-century and Sikandar Raza’s power-hitting guided Zimbabwe to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, as the African side entered the Super Eights unbeaten.

Chasing 179 on a slow surface, Bennett took the charge as scored 63* off 48 balls and Raza, who was named the player of the match added 45 off 26.

Zimbabwe started their innings on a high as they were 55 for no loss in the Power Play segment, thanks to openers Bennett and Tadi Marumani, who contributed 34 off 26 balls.

Ryan Burl kept Zimbabwe’s early momentum intact with a brisk 23 off 12 balls, but Burl was eventually dismissed by a slower bouncer from pacer Dasun Shanaka, but Sikandar Raza’s arrival shifted the momentum in Zimbabwe’s favour. Bennett brought up his half-century in 41 balls.

Raza provided that boost by taking on pacer Dilshan Madushanka, smashing two consecutive sixes followed by a boundary in the 15th over to inject fresh momentum into the innings.

Raza was removed by Dushan Hemantha in the 19th over, and they lost Tashinga Musekiwa two balls later, leaving the visitors to score 8 off the last over. But a huge pulled six by Tony Munyonga off Theekshana erased all the worries in the Zimbabwe camp.

Sri Lanka faced setback against Zimbabwe’s spinner

Earlier, Sri Lanka struggled against Zimbabwe’s spinners on a slow surface but still managed to post a total of 178/7. Opting to bat first, openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka added 22 and 62 runs respectively, which gave them a steady start with a 54-run stand inside five overs. However, Blessing Muzarabani struck to remove Perera, and Sri Lanka slowed down after the powerplay despite reaching 61/1.

Zimbabwe’s spin quartet of Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Ryan Burl and Wellington Masakadza tightened the screws in the middle overs, conceding just 21 runs in four overs and dismissing Kusal Mendis (14). Nissanka brought up his fifty but fell attempting a reverse sweep off Cremer. Late hitting from Pavan Rathnayake (44 off 25) helped Sri Lanka cross 150, with 30 runs coming off the final two overs to take them to 178/7

