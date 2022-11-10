T20 World Cup, 2nd Semifinal: India Risked Nothing, Lost Everything

When India batted after being sent in by England skipper Jos Buttler, it was such a tepid opening effort that all the rest were affected by that and the eventual target ended up being just above average, that too thanks to just two batters.

New Delhi: It is inconceivable that any side in a knockout match, defending 169 runs, could lose by 10 wickets. As it turned out, India managed to do just that. Or rather, England inflicted a telling blow on not just India’s prospects, but also possibly on the careers of a few of Indian players. This is the kind of defeat that has often brought about some radical changes in sides, and it is time India think seriously about how they are to go forward in limited-overs cricket, more so in the 20-over format. For sure, this is rock bottom in terms of underachieving and just because of a few weak links.

KL Rahul has a lot of defenders, but there would really be very little to defend. Against any attack worth its salt, the opener has failed throughout the World Cup and the ensuing pressure on the rest has shown.

Even Rohit Sharma can’t be ignored. Surely there is a case for one of the two batters up to top really go after the bowling? If Buttler can do it at the head of his side, one should surely expect the same from Sharma? And if that risk is not worth taking, why would there be no attempt to improvise and try something different?

Invariably, it falls on Virat Kohli and as always, he was the cornerstone of the Indian effort. But with no attempts up top to wade into the English bowlers, including the spinners, Kohli too was largely left to construct a castle with straws.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya were the only two things to see, as Suryakumar Yadav’s assault on Thursday was brief. Pandya showed his credentials once again, not just for this game but as a leader for the future, one who hopefully will have more courage and conviction.

Even then, 169 was not the kind of total that can be walked over by any opposition. But Buttler and Alex Hales played as near-perfect as partnership as is possible.

There were no missed chances, no dropped catches, no other alarms for the two. The only catch dropped was deep in the inning when it didn’t really matter that much.

The assault had no answers, and India cannot possibly have this as their best bowling line-up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is never beyond average nowadays and Arshdeep Singh is still on the learning curve. Mohammad Shami for most of the time looked the only one with some fight in him, but the English batters were in no mood to relinquish their position.

As for the spinners, one wonders why Yuzvendra Chahal was carried all the way and not given even one game. To bolster the batting?

The sheer difference in a way wrist spinners of England, especially Rashid Ali, bowled to that of the Indian finger spinners was also a telling difference.

There were no answers in Adelaide, so one can only assume that the questions will once more be pushed under a carpet. But for the sake of India’s future, one hopes that most of the changes made for the series in New Zealand after the World Cup are to be taken seriously and invested in for a long term.