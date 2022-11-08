T20 World Cup: AB de Villiers Considers India As Favourites Against England Ahead of Semifinal

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers gave his verdict ahead of the all important semifinal between India and England scheduled on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore legend feels England will pose a big test for India in the T20 World Cup.

“I want to see India in the final but England will be big challenge for them in the semifinals. If they get past England, they will have a good chance of winning the final,” de Villiers told the media on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the Last Man Stands India Super League to be held in March next year.

De Villiers said the semifinals will be a big test for Rohit Sharma’s, having been himself involved in a couple of such occasions.

“I have played two World Cup semifinals and I know how difficult it is. It’s a pressure situation and you win some and you lose some,” the 38-year old said.

On Monday, de Villiers ran a poll on his Twitter handle asking fans to vote which teams they want to see in the final and overwhelming number felt it would be between India and Pakistan. De Villiers said if that happens. India will emerge winner. Pakistan will play New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

“If India manages to get past England, Rohit Sharma’s team will win the final,” de Villiers said.

He picked the in-form batters Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli as the key for India.

“Surya is in good form, Virat is in good form. So, it will come down to the bowlers in the big game and if they all do well in the big game, it seems India playing New Zealand in the final and India winning,” de Villiers said.

Inputs from IANS