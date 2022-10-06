New Delhi: This is when it all gets real. With the cricket board on Thursday releasing pictures of Team India heading off for Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup, the conjectures and all the imagination surrounding the big tournament have now been replaced by some hard truths.Also Read - LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st ODI: Ind Opt to Field; Ruturaj Gaikwad Debuts

In fact, we really don’t know what the fast-bowling battery (if that is the correct word) will eventually look like.

We have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the senior bowler. His struggles are no longer just in our imagination. Then there is Harshal Patel, who would have, in an ideal situation, bowled himself out of contention by now.

Arshdeep Singh has shown promise, though his death-over bowling is still shaky at best. Then of course, there is Hardik Pandya. But he can’t possibly be used as a regular, frontline bowler.

Harshal Patel should really consider himself lucky to still be in the squad. With Jasprit Bumrah out of action and the replacement still a mystery, Patel, a member of the original squad, is still around. Then we come to the region of conjectures – who will replace Bumrah?

Names have come pouring down thick and fast, from Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj etc. But in the end, none of them have got onto the flight for Australia.

It all sounds a little repetitive, for sure. But with just a couple of weeks and loose change to go before India’s big face-off with Pakistan at Melbourne, if this is the pace-bowling attack, then India will be seeking some miraculous transformation in the form and skill of all three seam bowlers who have left with them.

There is another school of thought, only half-sarcastic, that India’s batters should scores 230-plus in every match, so that even this truncated bowling could possibly defend that. Doesn’t look a promising plan, on current performances, but its almost the only one presently.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have quite a situation. That also includes Sharma’s own form with the bat. But this whole situation also has the script of a typical Hollywood movie or an Indian film. A team, plagued with issues, heads for the big game and then, everything falls into place.

But be warned. This is not a work of fiction. This will indeed need some real-time magnificent rallying for India to succeed Down Under.