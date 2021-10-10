Abu Dhabi: Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has said that his side will not be affected by the disappointing build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman when they begin their campaign in the mega-event with the game against South Africa on October 23.Also Read - Afghanistan Preparing to Participate in T20 World Cup: ICC Acting CEO Geoff Allardice

Australia lost the T20I series against the West Indies 1-4 in the Caribbean in July, following which they also lost the five-match T20I series to Bangladesh by a similar margin in August.

While most in the Australian squad have arrived in Abu Dhabi for the World Cup and are completing their six-day mandatory quarantine before being able to train, stars such as David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are winding up their IPL assignments to be with their World Cup teammates.

Wade said that the last couple of years had shown that despite the Covid-19 setbacks, much depends on how well one pushes through the challenges, adding that the “guys can still go out and perform on the biggest stage”.

“It shows how fickle at times we were before Covid when we needed this preparation or needed that preparation,” Wade told 7news.com.au from his quarantine in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“The last two years has probably shown us, if you can find a way to push through these challenges and convince yourself you’re ready to go, you’ll be okay. We’ve been put in scenarios, which has not been ideal for anyone, but it hasn’t made too much of a difference — guys can still go out and perform on the biggest stage.”

While Maxwell has done really well for Royal Challengers Bangalore this IPL season, Warner and Smith have struggled for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, respectively. But Wade feels that with plenty of time to get used to the conditions in the UAE things will fall in place.

“The advantage is we’ve got a really nice lead-in now. We’ve got plenty of time to get used to the conditions and then we’ll hit the ground running by game one.”

On his role in the team, Wade said, “I suppose my role at the top of the order, maybe if we want to go a little bit harder and if they want a left-hander, maybe I’ll go in then.”