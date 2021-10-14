Dubai: Days ahead of the mega clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup stage, captain of the Men in Green reckons his team will have the edge over Virat Kohli’s India. He feels that would be the case because they have good experience of playing in the conditions of UAE.Also Read - IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw in Tears After KKR Beat DC; Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The ICC quoted Azam saying: "We know the pressure and the high intensity of each game, especially the first one. Hopefully, we can win the match and carry the momentum forward. We've been playing cricket in the UAE for the past 3-4 years and we know the conditions really well. We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustment batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win."

Babar also asserted that the morale of the team is high and admitted that they are not thinking of the past. He added: "As a team, our confidence and morale are really high. We are not thinking of the past but the future. We are preparing for that. I am fully confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket on the day."

India would be playing arch-rivals Pakistan for the first time since the 2019 World Cup in England. India beat Pakistan there and would start favourites against Babar and Co given their perfect record against them in World Cups.