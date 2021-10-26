Dubai: It was one night to remember for the entire nation of Pakistan, as the 2009 T20 World Champions finally managed to beat their arch-rivals in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game. Pakistan ended their 19 year hunt to defeat India in world cups. Previously it was 12-0 in India’s favour in the shorter formats of the game. India came into the game as obvious favourites and their neighbours pulled off an emphatic victory as they got the better of the Virat Kohli-led side by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - IPL Auction Highlights: RPSG Group Takes Lucknow with 7000 Crore Bid, CVC Capital Bags Ahmedabad

Youngster Shaheen Afridi along with batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scripted a win for the ages. Captain Azam along with wicket-keeper Rizwan played with a cool head and took Pakistan home without losing any wicket. After the match, the Pakistan captain was seen giving a powerful pep-talk to his mates in the team dressing room. Also Read - IPL New Team Auction: Twitterverse React to Ahmedabad and Lucknow Inclusion in the Cash-Rich League

The captain and head coach address the players after Pakistan’s historic win over India. #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/Laww5iTMzX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 24, 2021

Also Read - Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Scan Done; India All-Rounder Fit, Available For Playing XI vs New Zealand Game

Azam praised the team for playing in unison but also warned about being complacent at the same time and wants his boys to give their best in the upcoming matches of the T20 World Cup.

“Look guys, this win was not a result of any individual performance. We gave a complete team performance and we do not have to let go of this. This is just a start, enjoy it, but do not get over-excited after beating India. We need to look ahead and our focus is to win the T20 World Cup. We will never be relaxed, just look to give your 100 percent. Please, do not get overexcited,” said the right-hander to his wards.

“We have a habit of being inconsistent, but please do not do this. We have to change this and it will hopefully. Well done boys for the win against India,” Azam added.

Pakistan play New Zealand in their second Super 12 encounter on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.