Bengaluru: The T20 World Cup is still a few months away, but teams are now racing against time to figure out a tentative squad and probably a rough XI for the marquee tournament. Due to big stars, focus is on India to see the squad and the XI that would be backed. India has just completed their T20I series against South Africa and now they would play a number of T20Is before the event in Australia.

There are multiple questions that BCCI and the selectors have to answer. Here are the questions in front of the selectors:

Who Will be Rohit-Rahul's Back-up Opener? With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to open in all likelihood, it would be interesting to see who plays as the back-up opener. Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw would be eyeing that spot.

Does Virat Kohli Play at His Preferred No 3? The ex-India captain has not been in the best of form recently and hence it would be interesting to see if he is backed at the important No 3 position. Some plaudits reckon Suryakumar Yadav is a better bet at No 3.

Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Given Karthik’s brilliant run of form, he could edge Pant to the squad and the XI. He has experience which would be invaluable in a World Cup game. What works for him is that Karthik can also keep.

Who Partners Yuzi Chahal as The Second Spinner? While Chahal is almost a certainty to feature in the XI, it would be interesting to see who plays as the second spinner. Would Ravindra Jadeja play as the other spinning-allrounder?