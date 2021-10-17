New Delhi: Twitter is buzzing over the roof as #ban_pak_cricket trends on social media as furious Indians took to the social media site to oppose the attacks on the Indian Army during an anti-terror operation in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. This has happened ahead of Pakistan’s mega clash with India.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Record Team India Stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Can Break in Mega ICC Event

The Babar Azam-led side starts their campaign in a Group 2 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24. Team India are deemed to favourites as they have an unbeaten record against the 2009 Champions in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game.

Before the much anticipated clash, Indians condemned the attacks led by a Pakistani terrorist group of the LeT on the Indian soldiers and have now demanded to ban Pakistan cricket as they cannot afford to play a match against a nation which play host to terrorism.

Here are some of the reactions on the social media site.

#ban_pak_cricket

No need of cricket with terrorists country Pakistan

Our beloved India is more important than entertainment we don’t want any relation with Pakistan. — Sakshi Singh (@SakshiSingh_11) October 17, 2021

India should not play any match with Pakistan which nurtures terrorists. I request BCCI that India cancel all its matches with Pakistan.#ban_pak_cricket — 🇮🇳RUPESH RATHORE भाजपा 🇮🇳 🚩🔱 नमो भक्त 🔱🚩 (@RupeshR25241167) October 17, 2021

It’s better to loose 3 points than playing with Murders of Indian soldiers and Indian minorities in Pakistan, Its no shame to not play but let’s show the world we don’t stand with Pakistan.#ban_pak_cricket #BCCI #PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/MYk2dXlMEQ — Akash Tiwari (@akasht432) October 17, 2021

The nation is more important. We don’t want ant ties with Pakistan. #ban_pak_cricket #JaiHind #JaiHindKiSena — Sonali Rout (@soonalit) October 17, 2021

Now because of the horrid attacks, we have to wait and see whether it will affect the blockbuster clash of the tournament.