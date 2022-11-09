T20 World Cup: Before Semi-finals, Pakistani Star Player Holds Indian Tricolor

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan cricket team has reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 being played in Australia.

T20 World Cup: Before Semi-finals, Pakistani Star Player Holds Indian Tricolor

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan cricket team has reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 being played in Australia. In this match being played today, November 9, Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Sydney at 1.30 pm (Indian time). But before this, a different scene was witnessed when Pakistan star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi while interacting with the fans in Sydney held the Indian tricolor.

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI GIVES AUTOGRAPH TO A FAN ON THE TRICOLOR

Shaheen Shah Afridi also gave an autograph to an Indian fan on the Indian flag. To this, the fans said that Shaheen is following in the footsteps of his future father-in-law, former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi.

WHEN SHAHID AFRIDI DID THE SAME

Shaheen’s to be father-in-law has also done the same. Notably, Shaheen Shah is engaged to Shahid Afridi’s daughter and is going to get married soon. In such a situation, the fans are saying that now Shaheen has also started following in the footsteps of his future father-in-law.

In a similar situation in Switzerland in early 2018, Shahid Afridi was also surrounded by Indian fans during a tournament. During this, Indian fans were seen standing with the tricolor. Shahid Afridi also posed for a photo with them, but as soon as he looked at the tricolor, he could not find it completely open. Then Shahid told the fan- ‘Straighten the flag’ and only then took the photo. Shahid Afridi received a lot of praise on social media for showing respect to the Indian flag.