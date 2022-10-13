New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee reckons that Umran Malik should have been included in the 15-member squad for T20 World Cup starting November 22. Lee, who was a tearaway fast bowler himself made an interesting analogy to prove his point.Also Read - Women's Asia Cup Semi Final 1: India Reign Supreme Against Thailand To Confirm Ticket To Final

“Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what’s the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup,” Lee told Khaleej Times. Also Read - T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan and Fast-bowling Teasers

“Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It’s different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph,” he added. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Warns Rohit Sharma-led Team India In This Regard Ahead of T20 World Cup

However, there are reports that the youngster from J&K will go to Australia as a net bowler alongside Kuldeep Sen.

Initially, Umran, Mohammed Siraj, and Sen were scheduled to fly with the India squad to their training base in Perth on October 6. However, Siraj got picked for the ODI series against South Africa and Umran had to miss the flight due to visa issues.

Umran and Sen could likely leave with the standby players, currently playing against South Africa, on October 12.