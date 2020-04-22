Suggesting the upcoming T20 World Cup should be postponed to early next year, former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum on Wednesday said cash-rich Indian Premier League should take its slot amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill. Also Read - MS Dhoni Knows When to Hit a Six, Something I Did Not: Michael Hussey

"I think the IPL will try and target that October window and the T20 World Cup will get pushed back," McCullum told Sky Cricket Podcast.

The IPL, which was supposed to commence from March 29 has been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown.

McCullum felt it would be difficult for Australia to host all 16 teams along with their support staff and the media. The KKR coach also said that he does not see the tournament happening in empty grounds.

“For Australia to move 16 international teams plus all of their support staff and then broadcasters, seems a bridge too far. I can’t see them playing the T20 World Cup behind closed doors either,” McCullum said.

He also added that if T20 WC gets pushed to early next year, it will also benefit IPL, as it will open up a new window for the T20 tournament.

“There may be a window a bit later in the new year of 2021 which could then open up a window for the IPL (in October and November). You’d have to move some overseas players for the IPL but with the broadcasters based in India, it is a lot easier to pull it all together.