London: With not a long time left for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, India cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik named three players to watch out for in the upcoming tournament. During an interview with Sky Sports broadcaster Isa Guha and former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy, Karthik named the three players out of which there is only one Indian.Also Read - CSK Schedule IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK to Open Campaign vs Rohit Sharma's MI in Dubai

The three players Karthik named were India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and West Indies cricketer Nicolas Pooran. Also Read - When Virat Kohli Predicted in 2015 That India Will Become No 1 Test Team to Allan Donald!

Karthik reckoned Pandya will play an important role for India with the ball and the bat. Referring to Hardik as ‘clever’, Karthik recalled how the Indian all-rounder became the leader of the pack. Also Read - MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Resume Training in UAE After Quarantine For IPL 2021 Season | PIC

“When you want to win big tournaments, you need characters, people who are up for a fight. For India, that [character] is Hardik Pandya for me. He is there with the ball, he is there with the bat, and he plays a critical role with the bat because every time India has floundered a little bit or want to up their run-rate, he is the guy. He can hit most bowlers to most parts of the ground… one of the reasons I really enjoy him. Even [with] his bowling, he is very clever; he is gone on to become the leader of the pack. You can see him talking to the other bowlers,” Karthik said.

“Mitchell Starc, if he comes, good for Australia. He’d be bowling those important overs for Australia upfront at the death. He has not been going too well, of late,” Karthik said about Starc.

“Nicholas Pooran is someone who is special. When he finishes his career, he’ll be one of the T20 greats because o the way he bats. There’s something called bat swing, and he has probably got the best bat swing cricket,” Karthik said about Pooran.