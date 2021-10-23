Dubai: A sensational bowling performance followed by some decent batting helped England hammer West Indies by six wickets in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.Also Read - T20 World Cup, INDvPAK: Pakistan Chairman Ramiz Raja Gets On A Call With Babar Azam, Suggests How To Approach Marquee Clash

Chasing a small target for victory, England looked in a bit of a hurry. They also showed some signs of nervousness and lost wickets of Jason Roy (11), Jonny Bairstow (9), Moeen Ali (3), and Liam Livingstone (1).

However, Jos Buttler (24) and Eoin Morgan (7) remained not out till the end and helped England overhaul the target in 8.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Akeal Hosein (2/24) was the shining star with the ball for West Indies on a very disappointing day for the defending champions.

Brief scores:

West Indies 55/10 in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 2/4, Tymal Mills 2/17) lost to England 56-4 in 8.2 overs (Jos Buttler 24, Jason Roy 11; Akeal Hosein 2/24 )