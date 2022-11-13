T20 World Cup Final: Babar Azam and Co. Should Play Fearless Cricket, Reckons Kamran Akmal Ahead of ENG vs PAK

New Delhi: After a topsy-turvy time in the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the final of the tournament has arrived. If the unpredictable weather of Melbourne permits a full match, then fans are in store for a blazing final between a confident England and solid Pakistan on Sunday, which is ironically a repeat of the settings of the 1992 ODI World Cup final clash.

Ahead of the final, Pakistan’s 2009 T20 oWorld cup champion Kamran Akmal advised Babar and company that how they can tackle a dminant English side. Akmal said,“Play fearless cricket, don’t be afraid of failure. Pakistan need to play with a plan and dominate proceedings. If they are worried about failing, they will panic and come under pressure. They should not think that England have Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. Instead, they should think that they have Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, who bowl at 140 kmph plus.

“They need to focus on their plus points – have confidence in their match-winning bowlers. They should not take any pressure of the opponents. In the final, everyone is the same. They should play with a big heart, like they did in 1992, when they captured the (ODI) World Cup.”

The England-Pakistan final clash at the MCG is a repeat of the settings in the 1992 ODI World Cup final played between these two teams at the very same venue, which was then won by the Imran Khan-led side. With Pakistan one match away from lifting the trophy, Akmal felt that Pakistan could get an early advantage if they got rid of the openers inside powerplay.

“If Pakistan can get rid of England’s top two early, inside the first six overs, then they can stop them to around 140-150. In the first match that was played in Melbourne, we saw that the pitch suited fast bowlers. We have quick pacers who can exploit the conditions. They have to stick to their plans.” said Akmal.