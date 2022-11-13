T20 World Cup Final: England Keep Their Heads to Pip Pakistan When it Mattered The Most

When Stokes finally hit one to the mid-wicket fence, the rejoicing in the English camp was mixed with immense disappointment among the thousands of Pakistani fans at the ground and the millions back home. It was so near, yet so far for them, once again.

New Delhi: England walked away with the ICC T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but not without their share of good fortune as they managed to stave off what was the fieriest fightback by the Pakistan bowlers who were defending a very poor total but did not let go of their intent or focus till the end. England had to once again thank their bowlers and then some cool-headed batting at the end by Ben Stokes as they eventually ended up on the winning side. Pakistan, on their part, were not done any favours by the batters, and the additional loss of pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi at a crucial moment of the second innings didn’t help their cause at all.

The bowlers didn’t give the English batters a moment of respite and had Afridi’s not limped out in his third over, one never know where the match would have ended.

The swing of Afridi and the sheer pave of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf up top made it a really thorny path for the England bowlers and it needed some calming of nerves from Stokes and Moeen Ali to ensure that the eventual winners didn’t have a panic situation towards the end. Only Mohammad Wasim wasn’t up to the mark and the five balls bowled by Iftikhar Ahmed, as a replacement for Afridi, were telling.

Nevertheless, the professional approach of England bore fruit once more as they kept their heads at the crucial moments even as the Pakistan batters were under pressure, not just from the rivals, but also the immense expectations back home.

The Pakistan batting was almost on the same path as India’s. The England bowlers, especially the deceptive left-arm medium-pace of Sam Curran, was something that both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam struggled to get off the square on a consistent basis.

The ploy of playing Mohammad Haris, something that worked for Pakistan in the late stages of the league and also the semi-final, was a damp squib on Sunday as he swatted at everything and hit practically nothing.

The Pakistan batters were not allowed runs close to the 30-yard circle for most of the inning, tried to go aerial and that largely failed. Only Iftikhar fell to pace, while the rest were largely done in by the lack of speed, as Curran and Chris Jordan used the change of pace brilliantly.

While Curran returned figures of 3/12 off four overs, it was Adil Rashid’s spell that really put the cat among the pigeons. It was critical that the spinners chipped in effectively, so Rashid’s spell of 2/22, where he also bamboozled Azam, was worth a lot to the England camp.

The total of 137 was always far from what looked even par, forget challenging, on the MCG turf, but England still had to deal with the Pakistan bowling, and as it turned out, easier said than done.