T20 World Cup Final: From Babar vs Wood To Buttler vs Shaheen, A Look At Top 3 Match-ups Before ENG vs PAK

If both batting units are taken into account, England with Hales, Buttler, Stokes, Phil Salt (in place of Dawid Malan), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone look stronger on paper against Pakistan with Rizwan, Babar, Shan Masood, Mohammed Haris and Iftikhar Ahmed.

ENG vs PAK: A Look At Top 3 Match-ups Before T20 World Cup 2022 Final (Credits: Pakistan Cricket)

New Delhi: T20 World Cup final is heading towards a blockbuster conclusion on Sunday as in-form England will face an unpredictable Pakistan ahead in the night of the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Before the all important marquee clash at the MCG, we take a look at few match-ups that could be match defining.

Babar Azam vs Mark Wood:

Pakistan captain came to the part at the right time as he scored his first century of the tournament in the semifinal against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He will continue to back himself in the final, however, his confidence will be tested against the English pacers. Mark Wood, who has been England’s leading wicket taker in the tournament will be a key match up for Pakistan captain, considering the latter gets fit for the final.

2. Shaheen Shah Afridi vs Jos Buttler

Pakistan’s enforcer-in-chief in the bowling department has delivered time and again for his side. Most recently it was Shaheen’s vicious inswinger that did for Finn Allen of New Zealand, trapped lbw off just the third ball of the semi-final.

Neither Shaheen nor Buttler played in the recent seven-match series between the two finalists. But with the bowler looking in prime form and Buttler showing intent from the off against the swinging new ball, this has all the hallmarks of a blockbuster clash.

3. Ben Stokes vs Haris Rauf

Ben Stokes, one of the key players in the English line-up will face quite a challenge from Haris Rauf in the helpful conditions of Melbourne. After a dismal show in the T20 World Cup so far, Stokes on Saturday played a calm and composed knock and held his nerve to lead the 2010 World T20 winner England into the semifinals with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Rauf has been the mainstay for Pakistan in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi and bowled some thunderbolts in the recent T20 matches.

