T20 World Cup Final: PAK Captain Babar Azam Traded To Peshawar Zalmi For Shoaib Malik

Babar Azam, who was at Islamabad United before moving to Karachi Kings, is the only player in Platinum category for Peshawar Zalmi.

New Delhi: In an interesting turn of events in PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2022 retentions, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been traded to Peshawar Zalmi for veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik and young Haider Ali. Both Haider and Malik will now play for Karachi Kings and will form core of their batting in the upcoming PSL seasons.

“In one of the biggest trades of the tournament, 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi snapped Babar in the Platinum category and the first pick in the supplementary round for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik who move to Karachi Kings, the winners of the 2020 edition, in Platinum and Diamond categories, respectively, before the trade and retention window closed on Friday evening,” PCB said in a media release.

“Babar Azam, who was at Islamabad United before moving to Karachi Kings, is the only player in Platinum category for Peshawar Zalmi. Wahab Riaz and Sherfane Rutherford are in Diamond, while Mohammad Haris, who has lightened up the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with his fearless batting, is in Gold. Peshawar Zalmi are the only side to retain seven players.

“Haider is Karachi’s only player in the platinum category, while Shoaib joins Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir in the Diamond. They have retained Sharjeel Khan, Mir Hamza and Aamir Yamin in the Silver category and Qasim Akram in the Emerging,” the release further added.

It is a noteworthy that Babar was named captain of Karachi Kings in the year 2021. However, his performance was dismal as Karachi couldn’t perform upto expectations and even his own form was getting affected due to that. Will Babar captain Peshawar? Nothing has been said on that as of yet.